Second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum opens in Hanoi
The second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum opened in Hanoi on November 27, looking to optimize the power of the young intellectuals to realise the sustainable development goals.
At the second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum opened in Hanoi on November 27, looking to optimise the power of the young intellectuals to realise the sustainable development goals.
The event, organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, drew the participation of 236 young Vietnamese intellectuals studying and working in 23 countries and territories worldwide.
Addressing the forum, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai said that the previous forum helped connect domestic and foreign intellectuals, who have burning desire to make contributions to the national development cause.
Highlighting the country’s opportunities and challenges in the new context, Mai spoke highly of the contents that will be discussed at this year forum, including growth model and quality, labour productivity, social equality, as well as measures for the country to maintain fast and sustainable economic growth and make the best use of the golden population structure to develop high-quality human resources, among others.
She expressed her hope that more initiatives will be collected at the event, helping the Government complete policies and mechanisms to facilitate young intellectuals’ contributions to the country.
Meanwhile, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Le Quoc Phong laid stress on the important role of the young academics in the country’s sustainable development.
He added that they should receive the best conditions so as to make further contributions to the nation./.