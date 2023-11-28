At the seminar to launch the second phase of the programme titled “ Reaching the Furthest Behind - Improving the quality of life of especially disadvantaged community groups in Ha Giang, Quang Tri and Hoa Binh provinces” (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – A seminar was held in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on November 28 to launch the second phase of the programme titled “Reaching the Furthest Behind - Improving the quality of life of especially disadvantaged community groups in Ha Giang, Quang Tri and Hoa Binh provinces”.



The event was co-organised by the provincial People’s Committee, the Irish Embassy in Vietnam, Care International Vietnam and the Research Centre for Initiatives in Community Development (RIC).



The second phase of the programme, funded by the Embassy of Ireland in Vietnam, runs from September 2023-August 2028. It aims to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged ethnic minority communities in six communes of Dak Rong and Huong Hoa districts in the central province of Quang Tri, four communes of Da Bac and Lac Son districts in the northern province of Hoa Binh, and five communes of Xin Man and Vi Xuyen districts in Ha Giang.



With a community-centred approach, the programme supports the implementation of socioeconomic development policies in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.



Speaking at the event, Irish Vice Ambassador to Vietnam Seán Farrell said it is one of the most important programmes of Ireland in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia, contributing to the implementation of national target programmes for mountainous areas and ethnic minority communities. Its objectives align with priority areas in Ireland's support policies for Vietnam.



Le Quynh Lan, Acting Country Director of Plan International Vietnam, said the results of the programme contribute to a commitment to support 2 million girls in education, leadership, decision-making, and development in the 5-year strategy of Plan International Vietnam for the 2020-2025 period./.