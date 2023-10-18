Sci-Tech HCM City Digital Transformation Week 2023 opens The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 17 opened the municipal Digital Transformation Week 2023 in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).

Videos Vietnam making new moves in semiconductor industry Vietnam is making strong progress in advancing its standing in the global semiconductor supply chain as many of the world’s largest chip manufacturers have landed in the Southeast Asian nation, insiders said.

Sci-Tech Hanoi festival for innovative start-ups 2023 underway A festival for innovative start-ups themed “Connecting the Capital Region – Creativity and Development”, or Techfest Hanoi, is underway in Hanoi from October 12-14.