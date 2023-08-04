A Hue royal court music performance at Thai Hoa palace courtyard. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar on boosting cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Americas was held in Hanoi on August 4 by the Vietnam Institute of American Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

Addressing the event, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Trung, director of the institute, said the seminar aimed to analyse tendencies in culture and development of American countries to provide lessons for Vietnam.

The seminar was a scientific forum for researchers to have a chance to share ideas, contributing to bolstering mutual understanding between Vietnam and the Americas.

Dr. Le Thi Khanh Ly, from the Hanoi University of Culture, acknowledged that from lessons of the Americans, Vietnam needs to take the initiative in innovation in the direction of modernity and professionalism.



The Southeast Asian nation should also focus on creating the country's soft power; building a national brand identity through cultural products; formulating preferential policies, promoting communications, investment promotion and development of cultural industries that have advantages.

Delegates at the event proposed Vietnam introduce policies to preserve and promote the country’s culturally unique characteristics while creating a favourable legal environment, investing in human resources development, promoting its cultural market and expanding cultural exchanges with countries in the region and around the world./.