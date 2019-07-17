Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Asian Development Bank held a seminar in Hanoi on July 17, discussing the development of high-quality workforce for Vietnam’s sustainable development.



The event was part of a technical assistance project for VASS’s capacity building (TA9449).



Speaking at the event, Director of the project management board Nguyen Thi Hoai Le said Vietnam has built a workforce development strategy for the 2011-2020 period, with a focus on high-quality human resources.



She said the event is expected to debate successes and shortcomings of high-quality workforce development strategies and policies in Vietnam, and collect experts’ suggestions in the regard.



Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Duc Vinh said high-quality personnel include those at working age holding bachelor degree and above, meeting requirements of the labour market.



According to a year-long study, high-quality workforce is mostly found in non-manufacturing sectors such as education-training, State management, national defence and security, and trading.



Delegates also identified priority areas and forecast demand for high-quality workers till 2035, especially amid the fourth industrial revolution.



They suggested building a comprehensive strategy to deal with the shortage of quality workers and imbalance in the structure of industries, develop start-up incubators in high-tech universities, expand international cooperation in technological transfer, and seek breakthroughs in training and using quality workforce.-VNA