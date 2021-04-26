Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND per USD on April 26, down 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 23).

Business National Quality Awards 2019-2020 bestowed on 116 businesses The Vietnam National Quality Awards 2019-2020 were presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 25, honouring 116 companies with remarkable achievements in improving the quality of products and services, competitiveness, operational efficiency, and regional and international economic integration.

Business Techcombank targets market capitalisation of 20 billion USD in five years The Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) aims to become the leading bank not only in Vietnam but also in the Top 10 in ASEAN, with a market capitalisation of 20 billion USD in the next five years.

Business Embassy works promote Vietnam-South Africa economic, trade ties A working delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa led by Ambassador Hoang Van Loi visited KwaZulu-Natal province from April 20-24 to seek measures to strengthen economic and trade partnership between the two countries.