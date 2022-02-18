Sci-Tech Vietnam records nearly 1,400 cyber attacks in January Vietnam posted 1,383 cyber attacks in the first month of 2022, an increase of 10.29 percent from December 2021, according to the Vietnam National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Sci-Tech Vietnam working to become innovation magnet in Southeast Asia The COVID-19 pandemic, which has touched every aspect of society, has failed to cool down the startup and innovation spirit but, on the contrary, created major influence, contributing to economic development and recovery, according to insiders.

Sci-Tech Sci-tech development decisive to national competitiveness Amid difficulties and challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic which are forecast to persist this year, sci-tech development and innovation are still considered a decisive factor to improve national competitiveness, promote rapid and sustainable national development.