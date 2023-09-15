First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Digital transformation is an inevitable trend that is taking place in all aspects of social life and on a global scale that no country, organisation and individual can stand outside this process, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy has said.

Huy made the statement on September 14 at the opening of a seminar entitled “Enhancing digital capacity for the youth” which discussed the best case practices and listened to young people’s voices on how to engage them in digital transformation.

The seminar was part of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians which is taking place in Hanoi from September 14-17.

Digital transformation poses challenges to the youth but also offers an opportunity for them to make breakthroughs and create new values, contributing to the strength and prosperity of the country in the future, he noted. Huy also emphasised the need to enhance the digital capacity of young people.

The seminar was expected to serve as a forum for young parliamentarians from across the world, experts in the field of digital transformation and Vietnamese youths to share issues of common concern, he said.

In his remarks at the event, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong said motivating and empowering the youth is one of the most important tasks defined since the IPU's inception. The IPU always strongly supports the role of young parliamentarians and wishes to take advantage of the power of digital technology, he went on.

Chungong highlighted Vietnam’s new approaches in the digital transformation process and the pivotal role of young people in this field.

Noting how the world is going through a time of changes with various challenges from climate change to poverty, Chungong underlined the need for innovative solutions to mitigate these issues.

The IPU is formulating new strategies for 2022 - 2026, placing digital transformation at the centre, he said./.