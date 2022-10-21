Illustrative image (Photo: vov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the UN Development Programme held a seminar in Hanoi on October 20 to discuss the development of road electric vehicles toward green energy transition.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said the transport sector consumes over 55% of the petrol volume and emits nearly 25% of total carbon dioxide (CO2) in the world. Up to 17% of them are used by road vehicles.



In order to deal with air pollution in the transport area, the use of electric vehicles is considered the best solution. Data from the Vietnam Register showed that as of August, there were nearly 3,000 assembled and imported electric automobiles nationwide, a 20-fold increase from 2019. To date, nearly 1.8 million electric motorbikes and automobiles are running across the country, he said.



UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Patrick Haverman suggested the Vietnamese Government tackle existing barriers to infrastructure and financial tools to pilot and spread electric transport models.



The Action Programme on green energy transition requires the Vietnamese Government, development partners, stakeholders and the private sector to work together to contribute to electric transport and reducing greenhouse carbon emissions, he said.



Foreign delegates at the event said Vietnam’s strong commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) afforded the Vietnamese Government a chance to restructure the economy in low carbon emission manner, prompt the transition to green growth in the entire economy and transport sector in particular./.