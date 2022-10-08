Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam prioritises attracting projects in the fields of high technology, innovation, research and development as well as creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to promote the digital economy, green economy and circular economy and actively contribute to sustainable development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang at a seminar in Paris on October 7.



The event entitled “Capturing business opportunities in Vietnam: Energy transition and digital transformation” was organised by Vietnamese Embassy in France, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV), FPT Sofware Europe company and Scheneider Electric Group.



It saw the presence of representatives from more than 80 companies and investors from both sides. The seminar was held within the framework of a visit to Scheneider Electric by the Vietnamese Ambassador which aims to promote the company’s investment in Vietnam.



In his remarks, Thang said digital transformation and energy are topics that attract the interest of Vietnam, France and the world, especially in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the current energy crisis.



"We expect foreign-invested enterprises and French investors to continue to strengthen linkages and create conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to participate in the supply chain production, contributing to turning Vietnam into a centre in regional and global value chains,” he said.



Following the seminar, Ambassador Thang had a working session with Luc Rémont, Vice President of Schneider Electric, during which Remont affirmed the group's commitment to expanding business and investment activities in Vietnam.



Rémont said he saw huge potential in the Vietnamese market and that the group's products are present in most of the provinces and cities as well as big high-rise buildings in Vietnam such as Landmark81 and Bitexco. Rémont expressed his wish that the group will continue to receive active cooperation from the Vietnamese Embassy in France.



Thang pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy in France will always support and act as a bridge to promote investment and trade cooperation between the two countries' business communities in general and Schneider Electric in particular in Vietnam.



Schneider Electric is a French multinational company that specialises in digital automation and energy management. The company has been present in more than 100 countries worldwide and its products serving a wide range of market segments including high-rise buildings, data centres, infrastructures and industry./.