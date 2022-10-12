Seminar to promote Korean investment in Vietnam
A seminar will be held by Viet Nam News in Hanoi on October 18 to discuss the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s investment in Vietnam to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties.
Workers produce electronic products at a factory of the Korean-invested Daeyang Co. Ltd in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar will be held by Viet Nam News in Hanoi on October 18 to discuss the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s investment in Vietnam to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties.
The event will be attended by the Vietnam News Agency General Director, the editorial board of the Viet Nam News daily, representatives of the Korean Chamber of Commerce (KOCHAM), and major Korean companies including Samsung, POSCO and DEEP C, along with officials of several Vietnamese localities and ministries.
Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy, will act as coordinator at the seminar.
Participants will look into Vietnam’s FDI attraction policy and direction, investment opportunities for FDI firms, the reasons why Korean enterprises choose Vietnam as their destination, and the companies’ business orientations and proposals.
The seminar aims to provide information for state agencies and a chance for Korean enterprises to seek cooperation opportunities and share experience and visions.
Since diplomatic ties were set up 30 years ago, Vietnam and the RoK have recorded many significant achievements in various areas, from politics and economy, to cultural and social affairs.
The RoK currently ranks first among foreign direct investors, second among official development assistance (ODA) providers, and third among trading partners of Vietnam.
The two countries target 100 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030./.