The Executive Committee of the 7th Vietnam War Veterans' Association makes debut. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) wrapped up in Hanoi on December 31.

The congress was informed that Sen. Lieut. Gen. Be Xuan Truong was elected as Chairman of the association for the 2022-2027 tenure at the first meeting of the 7th VWVA Executive Committee.



The congress passed a resolution which defines the overall goals in the next five years, including promoting the virtues of Uncle Ho’s soldiers, the tradition of “Loyalty - Solidarity - Exemplarity - Innovation", building a strong veterans' association, and successfully fulfilling assigned tasks.

The association will play an active part in building and protecting the Party, State, people and socialism, protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and fight against wrong and hostile views.



Veterans will also continue helping each other to do business, and improve living standards. They are to join in nurturing patriotism and revolutionary tradition among younger generations, contributing to building and consolidating the political base, building a strong and transparent Party and political system.





Sen. Lieut. Gen. Be Xuan Truong, Chairman of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association for the 2022-2027 tenure, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the closing ceremony, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Be Xuan Truong said that the congress was a success, with all contents of the agenda completed.



He asked the association’s chapters at all levels to promptly popularise important documents agreed at the congress to their members, while drastically building action plans to implement the congress’s resolution./.