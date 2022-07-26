Send-off ceremony for Vietnam’s delegation to 11th ASEAN Para Games
A ceremony was held at Terminal T2 of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on July 26 to see off the Vietnamese delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which will take place in Indonesia.
Some athletes and Vietnam Airlines staff members pose for a photo at the ceremony. (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
The event was organised by Vietnam Airlines and the National Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The national flag carrier will operate special direct flights to Adisumarmo International Airport of Indonesia to carry the athletes and other delegation members to the event.
It has arranged particular check-in kiosks and seats for the delegation to ensure convenience. It has also assigned its staff to receive the delegation at airports of Vietnam and Indonesia.
Earlier, the airline served more than 200 Vietnamese athletes competing at the ASEAN Para Games in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
With 14 sports, the 11th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from July 26 to August 7.
The Vietnamese delegation comprises 153 members, including 18 coaches and 120 athletes, who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery./.