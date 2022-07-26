Culture - Sports Le Quang Liem earns Grandmaster Triathlon title at Biel Int’l Chess Festival Top-ranked Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem won the Grandmaster Triathlon title at the Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland after holding direct rival Andrey Esipenko to a draw in the last round on July 22.

Culture - Sports Exhibition held to commemorate War Invalids and Martyrs Day An exhibition is being held at Vietnam Culture and Art Exhibition Centre at 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi from July 24-27 to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Culture - Sports Wood-engraved paintings highlight ethnic minority culture An exhibition from renowned painter Giang Nam at Exhibition House, 16 Ngo Quyen Street, in Hanoi surprised art lovers with its more than 70 wood-engraved paintings. The works spotlight the traditional customs and culture of ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan.