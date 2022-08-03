World Singaporean airport leads air travel recovery in Asia Pacific Singapore’s Changi Airport is taking the lead in the recovery of air travel within the Asia-Pacific region, said Minister for Transport S. Iswaran.

World Russia highly evaluates ASEAN's role model of multilateral cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a role model of multilateral cooperation for countries and organisations around the world to learn from, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on August 2.

World Malaysian chemical firms call on Government’s ratification of CPTPP The Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia (CICM) on August 2 called on the country’s Government to soon ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to bring about benefits for its chemicals companies.

World Indonesia, Cambodia cooperate in preventing human trafficking Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun in Phnom Penh on August 2 to discuss cooperation in preventing human trafficking.