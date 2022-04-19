Hanoi (VNA) - Seven Vietnamese universities meet international accreditation standards, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.



They are Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology under Vietnam National University (VNU)-Ho Chi Minh City, University of Science and Technology under Da Nang University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), Hanoi University of Civil Engineering; University of Science under VNU-Hanoi, HCM City based-Ton Duc Thang University and International University under VNU-Ho Chi Minh City.



Up to 180 educational facilities at university and college levels satisfy the national standard on educational quality, the ministry said.

Vietnamese universities have earned greater reputation worldwide as more of their programmes have received recognition and higher rankings from the UK’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) this year.



The 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas, namely Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.



The VNU-Hanoi gained recognition in six specific subject areas. It was placed in the group of 351 – 400 in Mathematics; 501 – 550 in Computer Science and Information Systems; and 451 – 500 in Engineering – Civil and Structural; Physics and Astronomy; Business and Management Studies; and Engineering – Electrical and Electronic.



The HUST made it into five disciplines' rankings. The university was ranked in the group of 301 – 350 in Engineering – Electrical and Electronic, Engineering – Mechanical, and Engineering – Civil and Structural, up 100 spots from the previous ranking.



The university’s Computer Science and Information Systems climbed 150 places to rank in the group of 401 – 450.



Overall, HUST ranked No.1 in Vietnam and 360th worldwide in Engineering and Technology./.