Severe drought hits central Vietnam

Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.
VNA
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 17:07:25
Print
Sweet longan fruits of Hung Yen
Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 song contest
Vietnam Summer Camp ends in warm atmosphere
Truong Sa garrisons improve defence capacity, combat readiness
Good health praying ritual of M’nong people
Naval Infantry: Elite force of Vietnam People’s Navy
Dao ethnics preserve traditional values
Urban railway breakthrough for capital’s traffic