Together with many other countries in the world, Vietnam has made great efforts in eliminating pollution caused by plastic waste. The country aims to reduce 65 percent of decomposed plastic bags in big super markets and commercial centres. To realise the goal, many models and campaigns on “Say No to plastic garbage” have received warm response from the public.

Currently, when protecting the environment has become the top priority, many coffee shops have shown their support by practical works such as replacing plastic straws with bamboo, stainless steel ones, plastic bags with paper of fabric ones. Furthermore, they also offered promotion for coffee goers who respond to the campaign.

Another measure which many shops have applied is encouraging customers to bring their own bags, cups or use non-plastic goods provided by the shops in order to eliminate the use of plastic bags or straws.-VNA