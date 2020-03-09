Business Vietnamese start-ups continue to pull in investment Investment in Vietnamese start-ups is growing sharply with millions of dollars pledged in 2019 and the first two months of 2020, according to Singaporean venture capital firm Cento Ventures.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on March 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,195 VND per USD on March 9, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 6).

Business Vietnam’s rice exports increase 27 percent in first two months of 2020 Vietnam exported 890,000 tonnes of rice worth 420 million USD in the first two months of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 27 percent and 32.6 percent and in terms of volume and value, respectively, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vientiane-Da Nang flight to launch in late March Lao Airlines will launch a direct air route between Da Nang in central Vietnam and Vientiane, capital of Laos, with three flights per week from March 29.