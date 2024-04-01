Business Can Tho city, Australia’s rice group cooperate to improve rice production The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho wants to enhance cooperation with SunRice, Australia’s largest rice production and distribution group, so as to improve production efficiency and income for local farmers, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien said on April 3.

Business Total retail sales of goods, services up 8.2% in Q1 The total revenue from the retail sales of goods and consumer service in March was estimated at 509.3 trillion VND (20.3 billion USD), up 0.5% month-on-month and 9.2% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Int’l processing, packaging exhibition opens in HCM City The 17th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference (ProPak Vietnam 2024) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.