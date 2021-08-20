ASEAN Regional countries report staggering rise in COVID-19 cases The Philippine Department of Health on August 19 recorded 14,895 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest daily number since the start of the pandemic in the country.

ASEAN Indonesia, Thailand introduce QR Codes for Cross-Border Payments Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) have launched pilot use of a cross-border QR payment linkage between Indonesia and Thailand.

ASEAN ASEAN steps up defence ties in health security Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, Director of the Ministry of National Defence’s Institute for Defence Strategy, on August 17 attended the opening session of a virtual conference of the Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI).