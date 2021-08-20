Singapore considers booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, injections for kids under 12
Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines are being considered, while the vaccination of children below 12 years old should also start some time early next year, after the safety and efficacy aspects have been studied, Singapore's multi-ministry task force has said.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)Singapore (VNA) - Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines are being considered, while the vaccination of children below 12 years old should also start some time early next year, after the safety and efficacy aspects have been studied, Singapore's multi-ministry task force on COVID-19 has said.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who co-chairs the task force, said on August 19 that Singapore will likely administer a third shot for patients who are severely immunocompromised at the time of their first two doses. Some examples are transplant patients, those on immunosuppressive therapy, on cancer treatment and end-stage kidney disease patients on dialysis.
He added that the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination is actively working on the booster vaccination programme, and studying the results from other countries before finalising recommendations.
Ong said Israel has started administering booster shots to their seniors and vulnerable persons. Meanwhile, Britain, Germany and France have announced that they will start their booster shots roll-out in September.
The minister added that once Singapore finishes the research on the safety and efficacy aspects, the vaccination of children below 12 “should start some time in early 2022."/.