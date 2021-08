Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines are being considered, while the vaccination of children below 12 years old should also start some time early next year, after the safety and efficacy aspects have been studied, Singapore's multi-ministry task force on COVID-19 has said.Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who co-chairs the task force, said on August 19 that Singapore will likely administer a third shot for patients who are severely immunocompromised at the time of their first two doses. Some examples are transplant patients, those on immunosuppressive therapy, on cancer treatment and end-stage kidney disease patients on dialysis.