Singaporean Minister of Law K Shanmugam (Source: Reuters)

– Singapore, which has some of the world’s toughest drug laws, will maintain capital punishment for serious drug crime as reflecting public support, said Singaporean Minister of Law K Shanmugam.“We have seen an increase in the number of people coming in from countries trying to traffic,” K Shanmugam told Reuters.The city-state has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drugs and imposes long jail terms on convicted users.Singapore reported 13 executions in 2018, including 11 for drug offences. - VNA