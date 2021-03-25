Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccination to residents aged 45-59
Singapore’s vaccination programme will now be expanded to those aged 45 to 59, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a press conference on March 24.
The vaccination programme is now ready to be expanded to younger age groups. (Photo: straitstimes.com)Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s vaccination programme will now be expanded to those aged 45 to 59, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a press conference on March 24.
They can register their interest for inoculation on the website vaccine.gov.sg, and they will receive an SMS with personalised URL allowing them to book their appointments online.
As of March 23, more than 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. On average, around 40,000 doses of the vaccine are administered each day.
Nearly 800,000 individuals have received at least one shot, with more than 310,000 getting the two doses.
Singapore began COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly on February 24. To date, 55 percent of the elderly in the nation have received COVID-19 shots or made appointments to do so.
All Singaporeans and long-term residents will be offered free COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Southeast Asian country has licensed temporary use of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and is evaluating the efficiency of China’s Sinovac.
According to worldometers.info, as of 7pm on March 24, Singapore documented more than 60,200 SARS-CoV-2 infections, including 30 deaths. Over 60,000 were clear of the virus./.