World Thailand’s southern peace talks resume after year-long pause Peace talks to end decades of armed conflict in the southernmost provinces of Thailand resumed on February 6 after a year-long pause.

World Thailand plans to set up humanitarian safe zone on its border with Myanmar Thailand plans to establish a humanitarian safe zone later this month at its border with Myanmar, near the Mae Sot-Myawaddy crossing, to deliver food and medical supplies to local communities and 20,000 people displaced by fighting, Thai deputy foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has said.

World Indonesia accelerates Global Water Fund establishment Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing underlined that the establishment of the Global Water Fund is paramount to providing long-term funding for clean water and sanitation initiatives.

World Thailand aims to boost cross-border trade The Thai government has set a goal of reviving cross-border trade including transit trade this year after the value contracted by 2.6% in 2023 from the previous year to 1.74 trillion THB (47.6 billion USD).