Business Vietnam suggested to join European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform Vietnam can take part in the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform (ECESP) to make use of Europe’s initiatives and experience in this regard, according to ECESP Vice President Cillian Lohan.

Business HCM City works to improve agro-forestry-aquatic products’ quality The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to implement the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s decision approving a project on ensuring food safety and improving the quality of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the 2021 - 2030 period.

Business Mexico reduces anti-dumping tax on galvanised steel imports from Vietnam The International Trade Practices Unit (UPCI) of Mexico’s Ministry of Economy has decided to adjust the tax rate imposed on galvanised steel imports from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).