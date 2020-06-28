Singapore, Malaysia agree to reopen borders for essential travel
Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to reopen cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes, the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on June 27.
People in Singapore wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
This decision was made following the phone talks between Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin a day earlier.
The two leaders agreed to establish a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and a Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) for different groups of travellers.
The RGL will facilitate cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes, while the PCA will allow the two countries’ citizens who hold long-term immigration passes in the other country to return home for short-term leave.
Singaporean and Malaysian relevant agencies are still discussing specific measures to implement the RGL and PCA, especially preventive ones against COVID-19 transmission./.