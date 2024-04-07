A stack of raw mussels on a plate. (Photo: iStock)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has restricted the supply and sale of mussels from Port Dickson, Malaysia after being notified by the Malaysia Department of Fisheries (DOF) about the risk of biotoxin contamination.

According to DOF, mussels found in waters off Port Dickson are contaminated by biotoxins and are not safe for consumption.



Earlier, DOF deputy director-general Wan Aznan Abdullah confirmed that there are harmful algae that cause mussels in Port Dickson waters to be contaminated, making them unsafe to eat.

Negeri Sembilan state's health department said there were eight cases of food poisoning related to the consumption of mussels, with two cases admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The state of Melaka also banned the consumption of bivavles until biotoxin reading reaches permissible levels and mussels are confirmed safe for consumption.

SFA said it is working with importers to verify the source of their mussel imports, ensuring that mussels are not imported from Malaysian coastal town.

Besides Malaysia, Singapore imports mussels from other countries, including China, Japan and Vietnam./.