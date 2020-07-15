World Indonesia promotes support for people affected by COVID-19 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on July 15 directly presented cash assistance to small and micro-sized enterprises, business households, freelance workers, and street vendors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.to help them overcome the difficult time.

World Malaysia expects to earn 5.1 billion USD from glove exports Malaysia is expected to rake in 21.8 billion RM (over 5.1 billion USD) in revenue from glove exports this year, the New Straits Times reported on July 15.

World Indonesia: Death toll in flash flood rises to 21 The death toll from a flash flood in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province rose to 21 on July 15, with two people still missing, an official said.

World Indonesia posts trade surplus of 5.5 billion USD in H1 Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of 1.27 billion USD in June, with the export value of 12.03 billion USD and the import value of 10.76 billion USD, according to the Central Agency of Statistics.