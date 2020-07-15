Singapore: Workers’ Party chief to be named leader of opposition in parliament
With 10 out of the 93 seats in Singapore’s general election, Pritam Singh, chief of the Workers’ Party, will be appointed as leader of the opposition in the Singaporean Parliament in the new term.
The Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh will be given the staff support and resources to carry out the role as Leader of the Opposition. Photo: ST FILE
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Pritam Singh will be given staff support and resources to carry out this role.
The new parliament will have 12 opposition MPs, including 10 from the WP and two non-constituency MPs (NCMPs).
The two NCMPs are Assistant Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Leng Mun Wai and PSP Vice Chairwoman Hazel Poa./.