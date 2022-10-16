Politics Singaporean President’s visit to further intensify strategic partnership with Vietnam: ambassador The State visit to Vietnam from October 16 to 20 by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob aims to elevate bilateral relations and further intensify the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung.

Politics Congratulations to China over 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the CPC’s 20th National Congress, which opened on October 16 in Beijing.

Politics President chairs second meeting of central judicial reform committee President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in Hanoi on October 15.

Politics Singaporean President’s visit to boost bilateral multifaceted ties Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob and her husband will pay a State visit to Vietnam from October 16-20 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.