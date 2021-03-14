ASEAN Circular economy may add 43.3 billion USD to Indonesia’s GDP Transitioning to a circular economy will add between 593 trillion and 638 trillion IDR (41.2-43.3 billion USD) to Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, according to the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).

World Singapore, Australia in discussions on travel bubble Singapore and Australia are in talks on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Indonesia seeks to host ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum Indonesia is seeking to host the ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum, which will focus on improving the digital economy through digital transformation, especially in the creative economy sector, said Minister of Communication and Information Technology Johnny G Plate.

World COVID-19: Cambodia takes stringent measures, Philippines gets help in vaccine purchase Lockdown measures have been imposed in a number of localities in Cambodia to curb the spread of COVID-19 while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of 400 million USD for the Philippines to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.