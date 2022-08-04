Singapore's job market further recovers in Q2
Singapore's job market continued its recovery in the second quarter of this year, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).
Illustrative photo (Source: AFP/VNA)Singapore (VNA) - Singapore's job market continued its recovery in the second quarter of this year, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).
In the quarter, the country's total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, expanded by 64,400 or 1.9%. Driving this growth was the services sector, which saw 27,300 people employed, closely followed by 25,200 in construction and 12,200 in manufacturing.
The total employment grew at a faster pace than the first quarter’s 42,000 or 1.2%.
The report showed that more residents found jobs, especially in growth sectors such as information and communications, professional services, and financial services.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate, which peaked in October 2020, held steady after reaching pre-COVID-19 levels in February this year.
In its report, MOM said hiring is expected to remain strong in the coming months, as the proportion of companies that indicated they will increase manpower in the next three months continued to rise by 1.5 percentage points in June, compared with March./.