ASEAN Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week The key to prevent and counter the threats of terrorism lies in addressing the root causes of terrorism, including unemployment, injustices, inequities, discrimination, marginalisation and unresolved conflicts, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, while addressing the Interactive Closing Session of the UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week in New York on July 10.

ASEAN Indonesia considers to reinstate restriction after rise in COVID-19 cases Head of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force Doni Monardo said on July 10 that tighter restrictions on home and public gatherings will be reinstated after a double-digit rise in coronavirus cases has been seen for a second straight day.

ASEAN Singapore elections: Voting time extended by two hours The Elections Department (ELD) of Singapore has announced a two-hour extension of voting time on July 10 to allow voters more time to head to the ballot box, after long lines were seen outside a number of polling stations.

ASEAN Cambodia’s garment-textile exports reach 3.7 billion USD in H1 Cambodia earned 3.7 billion USD from the export of garment products, including clothes, footwear, and travel goods –in the first half of this year, down 5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Cambodian news agency AKP.