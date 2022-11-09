Culture - Sports Khmer culture-sport-tourism festival underway in Kien Giang The opening ceremony of Kien Giang’s Khmer culture-sport-tourism festival took place on November 8 on the bank of Cai Lon river in Go Quao district, which houses the largest number of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province.

Culture - Sports Thua Thien-Hue: Nguyen dynasty’s clothing on display An exhibition of 10 kinds of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) under the last Vietnamese feudal dynasty, the Nguyen (1802 - 1945), is taking place in Hue ancient capital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.