Business Vietnam, RoK seek to boost strategic partnership The Meet Korea 2022 was held in Sam Son city in the central province of Thanh Hoa on March 25 with the participation of more than 500 delegates representing ministries, central agencies and 10 northern localities as well as businesses from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Thanh Hoa province wants to enhance cooperation with Korean partners The central province of Thanh Hoa hopes to step up its cooperation with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the building smart cities and e-governance, education and health care, and receive more ODA projects from the country, said a provincial leader.

Business Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce to launch representative office in Vietnam The Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CCIV) will open a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in June to support Vietnamese and Italian firms to seek partnership, according to its President Fulvio Albano.

Business Air transportation of int’l passengers, cargo rebounds strongly in Q1 Vietnamese airlines have seen a surge of 441 percent in international passengers but a decline in domestic passengers in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).