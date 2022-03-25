Sixth Int’l Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation to be held in April
The sixth Vietnam International Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation (VCCA) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from April 8-9, heard an online press conference on March 25.
The event, themed “Automation in the Vietnam National Digital Transformation Program: Intelligent and Innovative”, is expected to help develop the control and automation fields during the industrialisation and modernisation process.
It will comprise of three main activities: a scientific conference, an international exhibition and a business forum.
The conference will gather prestigious Vietnamese and foreign scientists who will introduce their research results and exchange experience in relevant fields.
The exhibition this time will focus on exhibiting technological solutions and products of foreign corporations, domestic enterprises and students of academies and universities nationwide. Notably, new and high-tech products in the fields of smart lighting, smart agriculture, energy saving, new energies, and supporting industries for the automation sector will be also displayed.
Meanwhile, the business forum will concentrate on such topics as smart city, digital transformation in production firms, smart agriculture, renewable energy and start-up.
The VCCA has been held biennially since 2011. Last year, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.