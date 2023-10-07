At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded its sixth working day in Hanoi on October 7.



In the morning plenary session presided over by Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the committee reviewed the 20-year implementation of Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, adopted by the ninth Party Central Committee on March 12, 2003, on promoting the strength of great national unity for the goal of wealthy people, a strong country and a fair, democratic and civilised society.



Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai delivered the Politburo’s proposal regarding the planning of the Party Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure and the establishment of sub-committees to prepare for the 14th National Party Congress.



The Party officials later discussed and provided opinions on these matters.



The Party Central Committee had the afternoon off. The Politburo and the Secretariat convened to further discuss and clarify the topics previously discussed by the committee./.