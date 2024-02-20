Business Vietnam to send 125,000 labourers abroad in 2024 Vietnam aims to send 125,000 labourers abroad to work under contracts in 2024, focusing on key traditional markets such as Japan, Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Business Taiwanese firm breaks ground on 45 mln USD computer plant in Thai Binh Good Way Cayman Co. Ltd. from Taiwan (China) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a large-scale plant manufacturing computers and their peripheral equipment at the Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park in the northern province of Thai Binh on February 19.

Business Metfone celebrates 15 years of operation in Cambodia Metfone under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) marked its 15 years of operation in Cambodia at a ceremony held in Phnom Penh on February 19.

Business Support policies needed to develop green hydrogen The Government should implement support policies to ensure the development and competitiveness of clean hydrogen sources in the country.