Business Vietnam should transform growth model towards efficiency: experts Vietnam needs to speed up transformation towards an efficiency and innovation-driven growth model to meet requirements of sustainable and inclusive development, experts have said.

Business Infographic ADB: Vietnam set for a strong economic rebound The Asian Development Bank (ADB) maintained its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent in 2022 and projected the economy to further expand by 6.7 percent in 2023.

Business Over 1.28 billion USD in FDI channeled into HCM City in 4 months Ho Chi Minh City lured 1.28 billion USD worth of foreign investment in the first fourth months of 2022, an annual rise of 12.18 percent, reported the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.