Business HCM City approves research project for building Can Gio int’l transshipment port The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has basically agreed with a research project for the construction of the Can Gio international container transshipment port submitted by the Party civil affairs committee of the city People's Committee, with a note on minimising negative impacts on the ecological environment and people's life during the implementation phase.

Business Vietjet welcomes HCM City-Perth direct route with tickets from 0 VND To welcome its first direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Perth, Vietjet is offering tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes, fees) for all flights from/ to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne of Australia.

Business Vietnam gets green light to export fresh husked coconut to US The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced its permission for Vietnam to export fresh husked coconut to the country.

Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,837 VND/USD on August 11, up 11 VND from the previous day.