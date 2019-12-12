Society Vietnam Red Cross aims to provide 1.5 million Tet gifts to the needy The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross (VRC) said the VRC aims to mobilise at least 1.5 million gifts to the needy on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society Vietnam to become super-aging country by 2050 Vietnam will become a “super-aging” country by 2050, however, the country is not prepared to adapt to the rapid pace of aging and provide good care for the growing elderly population, heard a workshop in Hanoi on December 12.

Society Enterprises have to ensure children’s right: experts Enterprises must be fully aware of children's rights and work to ensure them, experts said at a conference held in Hanoi on December 11.