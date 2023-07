Sci-Tech Infographic Da Nang takes the lead in digital transformation rankings Da Nang topped the country’s Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2022, according to the DTI 2022 Report released by the Ministry of Information and Communications on July 13. This is the third consecutive year the central city has led the way in digital transformation.

Business Infographic Vietnam to establish 33 domestic and international airports by 2050 Under the Decision approving the master plan for the development of the national airport network, Vietnam will establish 30 domestic and international airports in the 2021-2030 period and by 2050 will have 33.

Society Infographic Vietnam looks to stub out tobacco use Vietnam is striving to reduce the rate of tobacco use among men aged 15 and above to less than 39% in the 2023-2025 period.