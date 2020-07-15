Society Paintings on lotus leaves The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life. In order to bring the image of this special flower into daily life, Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi has turned ordinary lotus leaves into works of art with traditional cultural features.

Society Vietnam steps up cooperation with Algeria in information archiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh had a working session on July 14 with Abdelmajid Chikhi, advisor to the Algerian President and Director General of the National Archives Centre, to discuss how to intensify cooperation in archiving information between the two countries.

Society Seminar highlights Vietnam-Argentina friendship The University of Buenos Aires and the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on July 13 held an online seminar on the friendship between Vietnam and Argentina and their potential for further cooperation.

Society Deputy PM urges building multi-dimensional poverty standards for 2021-2025 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked ministries and agencies to soon build the national multi-dimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period to submit to the Prime Minister for approval.