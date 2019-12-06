Business Exporters urged to properly prepare for CPTPP Whether Vietnamese enterprises can cash on the opportunity brought by the CPTPP to increase exports of garments, footwear, timber products, and beverages depends on their preparation, experts said.

Business Third Vietnam Coffee Day to begin this weekend The third Vietnam Coffee Day will run in Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai from December 8 – 10, with coffee-drinking culture in focus.

Business Tra fish exports to Russia slump Export revenue of tra fish to the Russian market in the first 10 months of this year fell 31 percent compared to last year to 12.5 million USD, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Sharp drop seen in crude oil exploitation A year-on-year drop of 9.6 percent was seen in crude oil exploitation in November this year to 1 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.