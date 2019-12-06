Socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030 discussed
A symposium was held in Hanoi on December 6 to discuss and collect opinions on policy recommendations by development partners of Vietnam for the building of a socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-2030 period.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A symposium was held in Hanoi on December 6 to discuss and collect opinions on policy recommendations by development partners of Vietnam for the building of a socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-2030 period.
Speaking at the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the editorial group of the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of the 13th National Party Congress, ministries, sectors and relevant agencies have worked closely to build the socio-economic development strategy.
He underlined the need to collect opinions from ministries, sectors, localities, institutes, universities, organizations and experts and scientists on the strategy.
Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, praised joint efforts by Vietnam’s ministries and sectors and its development partners to seek specific measures for the strategy.
Meanwhile, Osmane Dione, Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam, said the bank wants to accompany Vietnam in addressing strategic issues and challenges facing the country, aiming to turn Vietnam into a middle-income nation in the coming time.
Participants at the workshop contributed opinions on policy recommendations of the restructuring of agriculture and rural development in 2021-2030; sustainable development goals related to climate change and circular economy; models of circular economy; the restructuring of the finance-banking sector, and the role by the private economic sector.
The editorial group of the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs is responsible for reviewing the implementation of the national socio-economic development strategy in 2011-2020, and building another strategy for 2021-2030.
By collecting breakthrough recommendations, the group will make studies and introduce development orientations of the country in the context of the increasing development of science and technology and international integration./.
