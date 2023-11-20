Literacy classes are held every night of the week in Kham 2 village. At around 7pm, villagers happily encourage each other to attend, taking the bumpy road guided by flashlight. Most of the participants in the literacy class are women of different ages. They are keen to learn letters and calculations, as they understand the practical significance of literacy in their daily life.

In the past, many people felt reluctant to attend such classes due to their household chores or a lack of support from their husbands. Some believed they were too old to pursue studies. However, the soldiers from the Trung Ly Border Station visited their homes to persuade them about the importance of education. They emphasised how learning could lead to increased productivity in farming or animal husbandry, better family care, and self-protection. As a result, many now willingly take part in the classes.

In addition to their primary responsibilities of safeguarding the border’s sovereignty and security, supporting economic development, and combating hunger and poverty, the border soldiers have also shown a commitment to educating ethnic minority groups residing in the mountainous region.

The commitment of the border soldiers stationed at Trung Ly has played a significant role in improving the literacy skills of local villagers, enabling them to enhance their financial prospects. This has also resulted in villagers becoming resilient against the influence of adversaries, leading to the promotion of security and order at the border./.

