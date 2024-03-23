An art performance at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The northern province of Son La and Laos’ Houaphanh province jointly held a tourism and cultural festival in Houaphanh on March 21-23 to promote their popular destinations and the cultures of ethnic groups in the two provinces.

The event helped connect and promote tourism development links between Son La, Houaphanh, and other Vietnamese localities. It offered a chance for the two provinces to together develop unique and attractive tourism products, create jobs, and increase income for their people, especially those in ethnic minority and border areas.

Festival goers enjoyed art exchange programmes, typical products of the two provinces, and learn about their cultural features, including folk games and cuisine.

The festival took place at a time when the Lao people are preparing to celebrate their traditional New Year Bunpimay, which is held annually in mid-April./.