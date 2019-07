Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Policemen in the northern border province of Son La on July 18 arrested two men and seized 6,000 pills of synthetic drugs.The arrested are Giang A Vang, born in 1992 and residing in Sop Cop district, and Mua A Chu, born in 1978 and residing in Mai Son district.They confessed that they had bought the drugs in Laos and were transporting to Mai Son district for sale.Further investigation is underway.-VNA