Southeast Asian, European universities discuss higher education governance reform
A workshop on building common development strategies for higher education was held at the Free University of Brussels (ULB) in Belgium on September 29, attracting representatives of eight Vietnamese and Cambodian universities and the Francophone University Agency (AUF).
Hanoi University is among the Vietnamese schools joining the Renewed University Steering in Southeast Asia (PURSEA) project. (Photo: VNA)
Participants discussed skills in making strategic plans on higher education, plan implementation, the establishment of systems for assessing teaching quality and assisting lecturers, and policies for research and capitalisation of research findings, which are all important to Southeast Asian universities, especially in Vietnam and Cambodia, during the reform of higher education governance.
The workshop was part of the Renewed University Steering in Southeast Asia (PURSEA) project funded by the EU from 2020 to 2023 within the framework of the Erasmus - Key Action 2 programme that aims at improving universities’ capacity.
The Vietnamese schools in the PURSEA project comprise the Hanoi University, the Hanoi Architectural University, the University of Transport and Communications, the University of Science and Technology under the Da Nang University, along with the University of Social Sciences and Humanities and the University of Economics and Law under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City.
Five universities and institutes of France, one university of Belgium, and another from Germany provide experts and experience under the project.
Sandrine Canter, who is in charge of the ULB’s quality division, said PURSEA is an ambitious and important project which has seen impressive performance by Vietnamese and Cambodian universities despite the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.
She also highly valued the Vietnamese partners’ efforts and capacity in coordinating this project.
Prior to this workshop, representatives of the Vietnamese and Cambodian schools had exchanged experience in this field with leaders of the University of Lorraine in France’s Nancy city./.