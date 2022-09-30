Society 50 outstanding young people with disabilities honoured As many as 50 young people with disabilities who are outstanding role models across the country were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 29 within the framework of the programme "Toa sang nghi luc Viet".

Society Appeal trial of former deputy minister of health held The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on September 29 held an appeal trial over the trading of counterfeit medicine labelled as Health 2000 Canada involving former Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong.

Society Chinese police hand over wanted man to Lao Cai authorities The Immigration Division under the Department of Public Security of Lao Cai province, in conjunction with the Border Guard Station at the Lao Cai International Border Gate, on September 28 received a wanted Vietnamese man handed over by police in Hekou county in China’s Yunnan province.