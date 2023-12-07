Thailand's media highlights Vietnamese top legislator’s official visit
Thailand's media has run articles highlighting the fruitful development of Vietnam-Thailand relations as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is paying an official visit to the country from December 7-10.
Chairman of National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue holds talks with his Thai counterpart Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in Bangkok on December 7. (Photo: VNA)
The article published on Thai PBS World, an online English news website of the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (Thai PBS), said that the trip takes place at a time when the two countries are enjoying an excellent relationship as they are implementing their enhanced strategic partnership for the 2022-2027 period.
Besides meeting with Thailand's senior leaders, the Vietnamese top legislator is scheduled to deliver a speech at Chulalongkorn University on December 8, on the evolution of the Vietnamese-Thai relationship that has built trust and a strategic partnership for peace and sustainable development.
According to Thai PBS, Chairman Hue will fly to Udon Thai to open “Vietnam Town” in Muang district - the first town of its kind in the world of the Vietnamese community abroad.
In its article titled “Ripe time to boost Thai-Vietnamese ties” on December 5, the Bangkok Post said that Thailand-Vietnam relations have come a long way since they were first established in the 12th century.
It is high time for both countries to sit down and work together towards a comprehensive strategic partnership, it added.
Over the past 10 years, both nations have enjoyed unprecedented growth in their relationship, the article said, adding that in fact, the ties between Thailand and Vietnam are among the strongest among ASEAN members and at its best ever.
According to the article, the economic potential of Thailand and Vietnam is greater than ever before. Now Thailand is Vietnam's largest trading partner in ASEAN and both countries pledged to hike the trade value to 25 billion USD by 2025.
The Thai National Radio Telescope (TNRT), and electronic newspapers of the Thai National Assembly, and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association also reported on the trip. Their articles emphasised that with an unprecedentedly close relationship, Thailand and Vietnam will cooperate in the spirit of friendship and solidarity to maintain peace, stability, and prosperous development in the two countries as well as in the region./.