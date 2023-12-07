World Lao traditional weaving inscribed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recently inscribed Lao traditional Naga motif weaving as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

World CLV Parliamentary Summit forms foundation for stronger trilateral relations: high-ranking legislor The successful organisation of the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit has created a solid foundation for the continued enhancement of the sound relations among the three Indochinese countries, Vice Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sounthone Xayachak has stated.

World Thailand priorities digital gap reduction​ Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced plans to increase Internet connectivity for impoverished communities in Bangkok.

World Indonesia’s economic growth predicted to reach 4.8% in 2024: Economist Indonesia's Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) economist Eko Listiyanto projected the country's economy to grow 4.8% on an annual basis in 2024, lower than the macro assumption in the country’s 2024 State Budget of 5.2%.