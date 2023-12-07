Domestic and international educational experts discuss at the conference. (Photo: giaoducthoidai.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – An international conference of the Association of Southeast Asian Institutions of Higher Learning (ASAIHL) is being held in Hanoi from December 7-9 under the theme of “International Cooperation towards Excellence in Training and Research”.

The conference hosted by the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH) is an opportunity for countries in the region, ASAIHL member universities and international experts to share experience in building and implementing cooperative training and scientific research programmes. These are not only within regional education institutions but also with their partners from the EU, the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea. Ensuring training quality to develop student exchange programmes is one of the priorities for discussion at the conference.

ASAIHL Secretary-General Ninnat Olanvoravuth said that at the conference, universities are expected to exchange initiatives, share success stories, and insights into international cooperation in the context of many challenges to improve the quality of training and research.

In the current development stage of Southeast Asia, with limited resources, international cooperation is considered an effective way to achieve better training and research quality.

The Principal Rector of USTH, Professor Jean-Marc Lavest, said that like many developing countries, it will be difficult for Vietnam to make sustainable progress without investing in science and technology development.

High-level training in research and training of leaders in private and state-owned enterprises is an essential premise for Vietnam's development, he said, adding that without research, innovation, and investment, there will be no change in the rankings of developed countries, especially in Southeast Asia.

ASAIHL was founded in 1956 as a non-governmental organisation at a meeting in Bangkok of the heads of eight state universities in Southeast Asia.

ASAIHL’s purpose is to assist member institutions to strengthen themselves through mutual self-help and to achieve international distinction in teaching, research, and public services. The association has 245 member universities from 25 countries around the world./.