Southern tourism enjoys sustained stable growth
A corner of Suoi Tien tourist area in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Southern localities’ tourism sector has recorded impressive results, indicating sustained growth in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to efforts to diversify products and take several solutions to address challenges and difficulties facing the industry.
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reported that the southern hub welcomed 1.38 million international tourists and 8 million domestic ones in the period, representing year-on-year increases of 32% and 6.6%, respectively. Total revenue from tourism activities reached 44.7 trillion VND (nearly 1.79 billion USD), surging by nearly 24% compared to the same period last year.
In the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, travel firms have offered many tours to ecological areas, beaches, and islands, which are popular choices for many tourists. The locality served over 2.7 million holiday-makers in the period, up over 22% year-on-year.
The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, known for tourism products associated with agricultural production experience, craft village, ecotourism, and culture, attracted 1.15 million tourists in the last quarter, earning 480 billion VND in revenue.
According to Vice Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa, the 20th Tourism Festival of HCM City, which will take place from April 4 – 7, is eagerly awaited by many tourists who are looking to purchase tour packages with preferential policies.
At the event, accommodation, travel agencies, and culinary businesses will introduce 400 tour programmes, accommodation and culinary services, and health care services combined with tourism, he said.
The Saigontourist Travel Service Company said it introduces to tourists many domestic and international tour packages with well-connected itineraries and diverse experiences, including those to domestic attractive destinations such as Phan Thiet, Da Lat, Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Con Dao, Vung Tau, and the Mekong Delta region, with flexible transportation options.
Similarly, the Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports Joint Stock Company (Vietravel) offers various experiential tour packages with discounted prices, aiming to stimulate the demand in the summer tourism season.
To attract more visitors, Kien Giang’s tourism sector will continue to develop new tourism products; and focus on promoting and connecting more international flight routes to make it more convenient for the travel of tourist, and providing tourism products associated with environmental protection and community-based tourism towards ensuring sustainable tourism development./.