Travel ‘Enjoy Da Nang’ programme launched More than 10,000 vouchers with an estimated value of 5 billion VND (200,000 USD) have been offered for tourists visiting the city during the promotion programme titled "Enjoy Da Nang" in year-around flooded festivals.

Travel Infographic HCMC, Phu Quoc rank among Asia’s best destinations DestinAsian, a prestigious Singapore-based travel magazine, has recently announced the winners of its 17th Readers’ Choice Awards. Ho Chi Minh City ranked 10th on the list of best cities in Asia-Pacific 2024, while Phu Quoc was honoured among the top 10 islands.

Travel Tuyen Quang int'l hot-air balloon festival to return next month The third International Hot-air Balloon Festival will take place in Tuyen Quang city, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang from April 27 to May 2, heard a media conference held in the central city of Da Nang on March 29.

Videos HCM City improves inner-city tourism products Ho Chi Minh City is boosting investment to improve inner-city tourism products to further position its branding on domestic and international tourism maps.