Speaker of Finnish Parliament visits relic sites in Hanoi
Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho visits the Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho on March 26 visited the Temple of Literature, a special national relic, and Hoa Lo prison relic in Hanoi.
At the Temple of Literature, considered Vietnam's first university, Halla-aho and his entourage were briefed on its history of formation and development, and contemplated ancient architectural structures there.
To mark his visit, the Speaker wrote in a golden guestbook and received a book about the temple from a leader of the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre.
Constructed under the Ly Dynasty (1010-1225), the temple stands as one of Hanoi's most popular landmarks and a significant symbol of knowledge and education in Vietnam.
At the Hoa Lo prison relic (Photo: VNA)At the Hoa Lo prison relic, the Finnish leader delved into Vietnam's revolutionary past through valuable documents and artifacts, gaining an insight into the courage and unwavering spirit of Vietnamese revolutionaries.
Also on March 26, the Finnish delegation paid a working visit to Tan Thoi Dai School in Hanoi's Ha Dong district, which is the first primary school in the capital city that has wholly applied the education method of Finland.
The Speaker and his entourage attended the inauguration ceremony of the consular office of the Finnish Embassy in Hanoi.
At the ceremony marking the completion of Thang Long - Bac Ninh waste-to-energy plant project. (Photo: VNA)In the morning of the same day, the delegation attended a ceremony marking the completion of Thang Long - Bac Ninh waste-to-energy plant project in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
He then toured the facility and learnt about its operations and waste treatment process which uses Finnish technology, hailing it as a testament to the successful bilateral cooperation in environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and the pursuit of a sustainable future./.