A performance at the special art programme, which was held on August 29 to mark the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A special art programme was held by the Dai bieu nhan dan (People’s Deputies) newspaper in Hanoi on August 29 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).



The event saw National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, and NA Vice Chairmen Nguyen Khac Dinh, Nguyen Duc Hai and Tran Quang Phuong, and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha in presence among others.



In her opening remarks , Editor-in-Chief of the Dai bieu nhan dan newspaper Pham Thi Thanh Huyen highlighted the success of the August Revolution in 1945 and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, is a great turning point, a brilliant milestone in the history of the nation, bringing the country into a new era - the era of national independence associated with socialism.

The art programme recalled the spirit of unforgettable years with songs and music works praising the country, the Party and President Ho Chi Minh and honouring the great victories of the Vietnamese people.



It aims to arouse the spirit of solidarity of the whole nation, nurture patriotism, and strengthen the people's confidence in the leadership of the Party and State to build a thriving Vietnam, she said./.